BuzzFeed is moving to solicit reader donations in a move mirroring successful crowdfunding by The Guardian.

BuzzFeed explores The Guardian model, new rules for online gambling ads, another ABC show gets the chop, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, plus other media tidbits from the day.

BuzzFeed goes begging. Following The Guardian's successful, continued drive for donations, BuzzFeed is trying something similar. The Wall Street Journal reports that the website -- best known for its lists and quizzes, but with a substantial news-gathering arm -- was adding a donate button which would allow readers to donate between $5 and $100. Those who contribute would get updates on investigations and new content, with a view to introducing a membership program with more perks.