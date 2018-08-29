Incoming Foreign Minister Marise Payne has her work cut out for her to meet Australia's obligations in Asia-Pacific, something her predecessor largely ignored.

Australia’s new Foreign Minister Marise Payne has plenty to learn from Julie Bishop’s significant missteps -- and indeed non-steps -- in the same role.

While Malcolm Turnbull and others have lauded Julie Bishop as a great foreign minister, she was not. Her hectic schedule, regional summits aside, was much more New York and London than Asia -- the region with which Australia does the bulk of its trade, and which remains central to growth, not to mention the multiple security concerns amid a hefty two-way tourist trade.