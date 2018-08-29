Nine’s night, thanks to The Block (1.40 million nationally), with some help from a fading True Stories With Hamish and Andy (963,000 nationally). The inmates in Canberra are back from work release, so news figures eased -- except for another solid night for the 7pm ABC News (1.11 million nationally) and News Breakfast, 290,000, one of the highest this year. Ten's Australian Survivor got 882,000 nationally; Seven's 800 Words struggled with 767,000.
In regional areas, Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 576,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 466,000, followed by Home and Away with 396,000, then The Chase Australia from 5.30pm with 394,000 and The Block with 389,000.
