The former soldier has launched defamation action over a front-page story in The Age. His reputation is inevitably harmed, but the question of whether he'll win the case is a bit more complicated.

“Ben Roberts-Smith -- Victoria Cross recipient, Father of the Year, business leader and mental health advocate -- is one of Australia’s most respected public figures.” So begins the front-page article in The Age of August 11, for which Roberts-Smith is now suing Fairfax for defamation. He claims that his “business, personal and professional reputation has been and will be brought into public disrepute, odium, ridicule and contempt".

Roberts-Smith had earlier tried to stop publication of the story altogether, failing to get an injunction from the Federal Court the night before. That ensured extra publicity for what was already going to be a huge story. The Age ran with a series of allegations of potential war crimes committed by Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan, as well as bullying behaviour while serving, and inappropriate conduct back home (an extra-marital affair and alleged domestic violence towards his girlfriend).