Good morning, early birds. Tony Abbott accepts Scott Morrison's job offer/olive branch. Plus, new evidence presented in James Ricketson's Cambodian trial. It's the news you need to know, with Natasha Grivas.

REAL PEACE OF WORK

The Daily Telegraph ($) reports this morning that Tony Abbott will accept Scott Morrison’s job offer to become a special envoy on Indigenous affairs, with The Australian ($) reporting Abbott wrote to the Prime Minister yesterday to “enthusiastically accept the role”. Speaking with the Tele in Sydney, Abbott said he would work toward improving school attendance rates by encouraging the federal government to consider tougher penalties against Indigenous parents who don’t send their children to school.

This comes after Abbot voiced reservations about the position, telling Alan Jones on 2GB earlier this week that he hoped the position was more than just an honorary role.

STATE’S EVIDENCE

The ABC reports judges in the Cambodian court against Australian filmmaker James Ricketson have presented new evidence through an email exchange between the filmmaker and leaders of the outlawed opposition party, which shows Ricketson criticised the ruling party and refers to a potential “Cambodian Spring”.

The court alleges the new evidence contradicts Ricketson’s defence he was an independent journalist and filmmaker, and that the emails reveal Ricketson offered to provide the now-banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) with a political ad campaign in the run up to the 2013 poll, as well as offering footage to the CNRP leader for political use.

REQUEST DENIED

The Guardian reports that Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) won’t investigate allegations of reprisals against Rick Flori, the whistleblower staff sergeant who leaked footage of his colleagues bashing a Gold Coast father.

Flori is suing eight police officers and the state government for damages saying former charges of misconduct, which he was found not guilty of in February, harassment and intimidation against him constituted a reprisal action against a whistleblower. Flori took the footage from the Surfers Paradise police station basement in 2012. None of the officers involved in the bashing have been charged.

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY For pity’s sake go, Tony — you’re harming AustraliaBernard Keane “Abbott said to one of his media friends on Monday that he still sees himself as a young man. In fact, Abbott has always been an old man; he is the classic example of Keating’s “young fogey”, from his days as a student politician through his stint as a seminarian and his devotion to BA Santamaria, through his entry into politics first as a staffer and then as an MP. Abbott has only ever seen the world through the eyes of an old man furious at the changes wrought by young people, determined to reverse the desecration of all that is sacred in his world where Christian white males hold unquestioned authority.” Tony Abbott isn’t going anywhereIrfan Yusuf “Bad news for all those hoping Tony Abbott will leave Parliament soon: on Monday, Abbott told a packed crowd of adoring fans at the uber-conservative Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney that he isn’t going anywhere. Abbott is already negotiating some kind of “Indigenous envoy” role with his new leader Scott Morrison. It’s as if the Liberals don’t have someone like the Member for Hasluck, who may know a thing or two about Indigenous affairs.” Q&A sums up the hopelessness of modern politicsHelen Razer “To watch Q&A, last night or any night, is to learn nothing of great interest directly. It is, however, to indirectly learn that the political and economic projects of the past 40 years have made a mess not only of the lives of the many, but of the minds of television hosts. There were so many opportunities for host Tony Jones to translate what has been said by panellists for viewers seeking a broad understanding. He took not one.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne

The Fair Work Commission’s five-day hearing over Victoria’s controversial firefighters’ pay deal continues. The deal has been agreed to by the brigade and its firefighters, however Victoria’s Human Rights Commissioner and the Federal Government have voiced concern the agreement is discriminatory.

The Melbourne Convention Centre will host Australia’s biggest HR exhibition. Guest speaker Tony Walsh , Professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of New South Wales, will deliver a session on the future of jobs, ethics and the pros and cons of AI.

The second day of trial for three men accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired terror attack in Melbourne on Christmas Day in 2016 will be held in Victorian Supreme Court. Hamza Abbas , Ahmed Mohamed and Abdullah Chaarni each face one count of preparing or planning a terrorist act.

The national launch of the “NDIS Make it Work” community forum will be held in Doncaster. People with disabilities, their families, carers and service providers are expected to attend an NDIS Q&A panel to voice concerns about the scheme. Panellists include Dr George Taleporos , CEO of Knoxbrooke Kristian Dauncey and Catherine McAlpine.

The AFL’s All-Australian dinner will be held at the Palais Theatre.

Mount Isa

A public hearing for the Senate Standing Committees on Community Affairs inquiry into the accessibility and quality of mental health services in rural and remote Australia.

Rockhampton

The Standing Committee on Industry, Innovation, Science and Resources will hold an inquiry into how the mining sector can support businesses in regional economies.

Emerald

The Senate Economics References Committee will hold a public hearing into the impact of regional inequality in Australia.

Brisbane

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will speak at a Women on Boards Conference at the Royal International Convention Centre calling for QLD businesses, industry and communities to achieve gender parity by 2020.

A 45-year-old man charged with 17 offences, including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count each of receiving property obtained from trafficking and money laundering will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court. This comes after Police raided a meth ring in Brisbane’s north.

US Marine Taylor Wyatt Elwood , who allegedly dragged a 60-year-old woman from her car outside the Enoggera barracks and allegedly assaulted an intervening off-duty police officer in July will face the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The Crime and Corruption Commission will hold hearings into corruption and risks in Queensland jails. Those in attendance include Dr Andrew Ballantyne , Director, Ethical Standards Unit at Queensland Corrective Services and Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner Dr Peter Martin APM.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival continues in Brisbane running until August 30. The festival is one of Queensland’s premier fashion events. Today’s events include the Pacific Fair Fashion Show, QueensPlaza High Tea & Fashion Trends.

Canberra

President of the National Farmers Federation Fiona Simson will address the National Press Club.

Sydney

Australian Ambassador to the US Joe Hockey will be the guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce at Australia’s Gala Dinner.

The Senate Standing Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport will hold an inquiry into regulatory approaches to ensure the safety of pet food, including domestic manufacturing and the imports.

Food delivery riders will protest outside the prime minister’s office in Sydney, against the lack of protection and rights, demanding superannuation, annual leave and the right to challenge an unfair dismissal. The protest comes after Foodora food delivery service announced it was leaving Australia and has appointed administrators.

Professional boxer Lauryn Eagle will face the Waverley Court after being charged with drink driving.

Jury deliberates in the trial for spiritual healer Riza Morinaj , who has been charged with kidnapping and the assault of a man to perform a black magic exorcism ceremony.

Speaker Series @ The Studio: Visions of Future Mobility & Immersive Us will hold a discussion with Anuraj Gambhir , Strategic Advisor and Innovation Catalyst to discuss new and emerging technologies and advances in a dense market. The discussion will cover AI, cryptocurrency.

The eighth annual Sydney Fringe Comedy Festival continues and will run until the September 30. The one-month festival will present a diverse line-up of emerging and established comedians.

Hobart

Tasmania’s House of Assembly and Legislative Council sits.

An annual meeting will be held discussing the benefits of the upcoming Tasmanian cruise ship season on the state’s economy.

Adelaide

A public hearing will be held for the Senate Standing Committees on Education and Employment inquiry into the framework surrounding the prevention, investigation and prosecution of industrial deaths in Australia.

A public hearing will be held for the Senate Standing Committees on Education and Employment inquiry into the mental health conditions experienced by first responders.

The inquest into the death in custody of Wayne ‘Fella’ Morrison will continue in the Adelaide Magistrates Court. Morrison died after an altercation with prison guards while in remand in 2016. Mor Morrison’s mother will give evidence.

Darwin

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will visit the South Metro Carlisle Tafe.

The 16th year of the Africa Down Under Conference (ADU) will kick off, with Western Australian Mines Minister Bill Johnston to deliver the opening address. The Conference raises awareness of Australia’s interests in African mining and energy, becoming the largest African mining-focused event. In the past Julie Bishop attended the ADU Conference whether Foreign Minister Marise Payne will attend is yet to be announced.

Perth teenager, Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts accused of murdering his mother and two siblings at their Ellenbrook home in July will face court from Graylands psychiatric hospital.

The trial continues for Tiffany Yiting Wan , the daughter of Annabelle Chen , whose body was found inside a suitcase in the Swan River, in 2016. The daughter and her ex-husband Ah Ping Ban will plead not guilty for the murder and will face the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

The Parkerville bushfire class action trial continues in the Supreme Court of Western Australia, after a neglected power pole fell over in 2014 razing 57 homes, 7 outbuildings and over 390 hectares of bushland. EnergySafety found Western Power contractors failed to maintain the privately-owned jarrah pole.

Rodney Palmer Spencer, who killed his employer in a crash while speeding with a blood alcohol level of 0.172 will await a verdict in the District Court of Western Australia

Australia

Bellamy’s, Virgin Australia and Ainsworth Game Technology will release their financial results.

United States

Day 2 of the US Tennis Open will kick off with Australian Samantha Stosur, Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Ajla Tomljanovic and Nick Kyrgios. The tournament will run until the 9th of September.

THE COMMENTARIAT

NAPLAN under attack because it exposes the truth — Steven Schwartz and Blaise Joseph (The Canberra Times): “The ability to write clearly is a vital skill; it is essential to success in practically all lines of work, yet this year’s NAPLAN results show that writing scores are at their lowest level since NAPLAN testing began. Because students are more likely to review and edit their work when writing on a computer, online writing has the potential to improve both instruction and assessment. Instead of criticising word processing and online writing, we should be harnessing this technology to improve writing skills.”

Benefits for all in Manus being a base for US, Australian forces ($) — Anthony Bergin (The Australian): “The PNG government is looking more to China to fund large infrastructure projects, raising the longer term prospect of a Chinese military presence on the island. It is worrying in part because a large multi-user port on Lombrum would seem to be at risk of being large but not having enough “multi users” to make it economic, raising the issue of unpayable debt for PNG leaders after the flush of joy over construction ends.”

Why the PM will be paying close attention to a scuttled boat in Qld — Roman Quaedvlieg (The Age):“Scott Morrison was much relieved as Christmas 2014 loomed when, with the gift of an Abbott cabinet reshuffle, he was able to bequeath Operation Sovereign Borders to Peter Dutton. Morrison had delivered on the Coalition’s key election promise of “stopping the boats”, however he was also aware the operation had not put an end to the threat of globally displaced people looking for haven or a better life, both of which Australia offers in spades… He received a stark reminder of the threat and the political risk on only the second day in the top job with the unexpected arrival of an asylum seeker boat at Daintree on the rainforest coastline of far north Queensland.”

Obsession with inequality does little to help genuinely poor ($) – Adam Creighton (The Australian): “The most comprehensive analysis of inequality in Australia, released yesterday by the Productivity Commission, shows income inequality fell little since the financial crisis. Wealth inequality had risen slightly, but as house prices fall, that will unwind. Inequality, of income or wealth, is far less noticeable here than in Britain, the US or even New Zealand, the commission found. Australian households, however you define it, are among the richest and highest earning in the world. You wouldn’t know it, though, given Labor bleating about how inequality has supposedly soared.”

