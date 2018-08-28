The Business Council keep their own counsel after the leadership spill, and Alex Turnbull isn't staying silent anymore.
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours ...
The Business Council is keeping schtum on the leadership spill while a former News Corp editor has ended up on the other side.
The Business Council keep their own counsel after the leadership spill, and Alex Turnbull isn't staying silent anymore.
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours ...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.