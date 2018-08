Scott Morrison has been accused of pouring "muck" onto journalists and playing populist favourites in the past. No surprise, then, the coverage of him since ascending to PM has a "daggy dad" vibe.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has never shown a particular love of an open and free media throughout his political career. But when he has to do an interview, he has played favourites.

Malcolm Turnbull appeared to declare his favourite journalists in his last press conference in the top job on Friday, but it's unlikely Morrison would pick the same names.