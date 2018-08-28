One only needs to have watched last night's Q&A to see that liberal democracy is unwell.

The faculty for human hope is a renewable resource. In this way, it is not at all like coal. The faculty for human hope is also an enfeebling poison and, in this way, it might be mined by Adani. Hope led me last night to watch ABC television’s Q&A. I had hoped that a leadership crisis of historic idiocy would knock some focus into the policy class, perhaps a sense of civil service into Tony Jones.

No. And, no.