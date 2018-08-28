The controversy around a recent Honi Soit article about North Korea isn't all that surprising when you look at the history of its author.

Last week, a bright and bland advert for North Korea found its way onto the pages of the University of Sydney's student newspaper Honi Soit. Written by PhD candidate and former tutor Jay Tharapell, it chronicles a nine-day, not-at-all-stage-managed visit to the hermit kingdom in strikingly positive terms. The trip was arranged through the "DPRK Committee for Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries", a private company managed by Alejandro Cao de Benós de Les y Pérez, founder and president of North Korean soft power centre Korean Friendship Association.

However, Tharappel reports that, rather than being shown "the very best of the country", his party was shown "a lot more of daily life, from humble farming households, to department stores, to the educational facilities on offer to Korean children. The repression is swept over as an unfortunate necessity for any country fighting imperialism: