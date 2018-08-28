ABC has a bumper night.

Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.53 million nationally) and Doctor Doctor (980,000 nationally) but the real story was how the ABC easily accounted for Seven, Ten and, after The Block ended, Nine, with solid figures for 7.30 (1.03 million nationally), Australian Story (954,0000); Four Corners (1.12 million) and Media Watch (1.083 million). Q&A averaged 769,000 and easily won its timeslot. 7.30, Four Corners, Media Watch and Q&A all traversed the absurd Liberal Party and PM change last week and as a result the ABC’s main channel share of 17.5% finished second behind Nine (21.5%) and well ahead of Seven and Ten which tied on a very low 13.8%. Once again the frailties of the commercial networks when confronted with breaking news/current affairs stories and then explaining them to viewers was exposed. It continues the strength of ABC current affairs shows as we saw on Sunday with Insiders 739,000 national figure -- the highest outside the morning after a Federal election.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News on top with 602,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 487,000, followed by The Block with 444,000, then Home and Away on 413,000 and The Chase Australia from 5.30 pm with 406,000.