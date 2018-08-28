While NSW and Queensland are apparently gripped by drought, farmers are pouring billions into a taxpayer-funded drought resilience scheme.

A taxpayer-funded scheme to enable farmers to set aside funding for drought years has hit record highs despite the drought and taxpayers pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into propping up farms.

The Farm Management Deposit Scheme was established by the Howard government in 1999. It allowed farmers to effectively shift revenue from good years to bad years by placing pre-tax income into an FMD account, deferring any tax liability into years with lower revenue. That means farmers pay less tax even when they have a bumper crop or prices are high. The purpose of the scheme, however, was to encourage farmers to put aside income for drought years. It's the kind of drought resilience policy that bodies like the Productivity Commission have long called for: encourage farmers to prepare for inevitable drought years rather than receiving handouts from taxpayers, which reward farmers who have failed to responsibly manage their properties.