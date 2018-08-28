Kangaroo Court blogger sentenced to jail time, News Corp goes online in the Shire, Alan Jones owns up, and other media tidbits of the day.
Blogger jailed for contempt. Blogger Shane Dowling has been imprisoned for the second time, this time over three counts of contempt over comments he made in court during a previous case. Dowling, who blogs at his website Kangaroo Court of Australia, was jailed on Wednesday for 18 months, with a 13 month non-parole period, by the NSW Supreme Court. The court suppressed the full judgement.
