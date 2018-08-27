It seems an obvious question, until you realise the level of hatred and fury directed at Malcolm Turnbull from the Liberal right wing has been utterly inexplicable. The specific belief system of Dutton, Abbott and Co is baffling.

Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

Missing from commentary on the change of government last week – and yes it is a change of government, though the parties from which it is formed remain the same – was any analysis of the actual politics. (Politics, here, in the wider sense of how the Coalition right sees the world now, and what model of it they’re working off.)

But it's easy to understand why. The week’s leadership struggles appeared to be occurring at such a remove from the political-media caste performing it – the media part of the political-media caste talk of a "political class" in order to pretend they’re not part of it – that such considerations could be avoided. But pointing out that separation, as your correspondent does, only goes so far. I’d like to know what these people believe.