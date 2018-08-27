If Scott Morrison is to compete effectively against Labor, he must tackle six priority areas that his predecessor failed to deal with effectively.

Scott Morrison is facing a fierce backlash from voters over last week's disgusting self-indulgence by the Liberals, even though he had little to do with it. But if he's to either be competitive with Labor at the election -- a prospect dismissed as unlikely by many now, but remember how Tony Abbott turned around the Liberals in 2010 -- or save the furniture, there are some key issues he needs to address:

Explain why Malcolm Turnbull was removed. It's crucial that Morrison doesn't repeat Labor's error in 2010 of failing to explain to Australians why their Prime Minister had to be removed. No one cared in 2015 because we were delighted to see the back of Abbott. But without an explanation, voters will reach their own conclusion, that the Liberals are more interested in settling scores than running the country. And "Turnbull couldn't unite the party", which is the line Mathias Cormann has been running, isn't anywhere near enough.