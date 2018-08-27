The new Morrison ministry shows a judicious mix of moderates and conservatives, as well as the loyal and the treacherous.

As the dust settles, however temporarily, in the Liberal Party, Scott Morrison's new ministry will be sworn in and get down to work. And while there are new faces as well as old hands in the same roles -- continuity with change! -- it's clear that some powerful figures have suffered a blow.

Losers

Peter Dutton: From would-be rooster to potential feather duster in one vote, Dutton's inept challenge last week belonged in a Keystone (Queensland) Cops two-reeler. And while he's been restored to Home Affairs, David Coleman has been elevated to Immigration Minister under him. Dutton is now damaged goods.