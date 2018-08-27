Those complaining about media figures agitating for leadership change should remember the lengths ailing legacy media will go to for viewers.

As last week marked the continuation of the culture wars by other (political) means, the war’s front-line media fighters became part of the story, along with the companies that employ them.

The lid was lifted on Thursday with Chris Uhlmann’s criticism of particular commenters as “bullies” and “players”. The Uhlmann view was reiterated by Turnbull on both his Thursday and Friday press conferences. Then, on Friday, the New Daily’s Bruce Guthrie broadened the discussion, suggesting it was more than a coincidence that the leadership challenge came while News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch was passing through Australia.