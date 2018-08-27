John McCain had the most literal-minded notion of American virtues and loved bombing people as part of it, but the seething hatred of him from parts of the left is tiresome.

So John McCain, Walnuts, is he dead then? Gone at 81, days after announcing that he was discontinuing treatment for brain cancer. Now, the old bastard -- I say that not unkindly – is being equally hagiographied and damned, or the hagiographising is being damned.

McCain was apparently "a greatest American", "a true hero", "a man whose like we will not see again", etc, etc. Hard not to believe that the focus on one Senator who made a failed tilt at the Republican nomination in 2000, and a failed run for the Presidency in 2008, is related to that office’s current incumbent, and the agon now gripping the country.