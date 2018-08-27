Malcolm Turnbull's final press conference as prime minister on Friday wasn't the usual free-for-all when it came to questions. Turnbull allowed only a handful of reporters a question and, unsurprisingly, nearly none of them were from News Corp.
Instead of waiting for questions to be called out, Turnbull had a list and he directly asked for questions from his favoured journalists. The move upset at least one News Corp reporter, the Daily Telegraph's Sharri Markson who tweeted that there were "not too many tough questions in that mix".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.