The outgoing PM had a list of journos he wanted to call on for his final presser. You don't have to look too hard to see the pattern.

Malcolm Turnbull's final press conference as prime minister on Friday wasn't the usual free-for-all when it came to questions. Turnbull allowed only a handful of reporters a question and, unsurprisingly, nearly none of them were from News Corp.

Instead of waiting for questions to be called out, Turnbull had a list and he directly asked for questions from his favoured journalists. The move upset at least one News Corp reporter, the Daily Telegraph's Sharri Markson who tweeted that there were "not too many tough questions in that mix".