Insiders has a great day.

Nine’s night, easily. Seven faded and Ten was left behind as the ABC climbed into third overall and in the main channels. Nine won because of The Block and a hissy fit over a bathroom. Spare me days, a silly bathroom! Talk about a bunch of lightweights -- they could be members of the Liberal party in Canberra. The Block averaged 1.82 million nationally (a series peak), 1.29 million in the metros and 528,000 in the regions. The Block was tops nationally, in the metros and second in the regions, a solid effort.

Insiders stunned with its figures -- 739,000 national viewers and the 11th most watched program nationally. A tribute to its non-partisan approach to reporting and analysing politics. How will Four Corners go tonight with its instant reaction edition? Read the rest on the Crikey website.