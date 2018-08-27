Fairfax Media has published an apology to former PM Paul Keating about an unverified story which seemed suggested that Keating had threatened the ABC during his time as treasurer.

Department of corrections. Fairfax papers on Saturday published a lengthy correction and apology to former prime minister Paul Keating for an article published in June about the ABC. In the article, journalist Jacqueline Maley repeated a story, reported several times over the years, of a meeting between then-ABC managing director David Hill and then-treasurer Keating when Hill was lobbying for ABC funding -- a story that had never been confirmed by Keating. The story included a quote reportedly from Keating that suggested the treasurer had threatened the ABC. The apology said: