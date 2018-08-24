Now ex-PM Malcolm Turnbull made a great effort to elevate technology to the front of Australia's national conversation. Multiple failures aside, it was the direction the country needed.

In its death throes, perhaps Turnbull's last significant decision had been a limp capitulation to the advice of Australia's intelligence agencies, who recommended banning Huawei Technologies from tendering for contracts in faster, more efficient mobile technology. The move caps off a legacy of Turnbull's efforts to, if nothing else, at least lift the technology sector into the national conversation.

The Huawei decision, although expected, was oddly timed in the midst of the Liberal Party’s bloody internal Game of Thrones and was delivered by acting Home Affairs Minister (and now Prime Minister) Scott Morrison. It makes a mockery of Turnbull’s recent positive speech about the Australia-China relationship which was squarely centred on technology -- education, innovation and cooperation -- and designed to help improving the increasingly tense relationship between the two countries.