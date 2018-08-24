The wheeler-dealer son of a pub broker, having spent decades tap dancing through courtrooms and stock deals, finally ended up in a room he couldn’t pass through on the way to something else.

Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

So, sic transit gory mundanity. Malcolm Turnbull, the dashing Sydney lawyer, venture capitalist, republican, art collector, who promised the Liberal Party a leadership they and the nation could get behind, and in the end departed in the same way all three of his predecessors have, two-thirds of the way through their sole legitimate, elected term. Having begun with a series of striking political moves, which were largely about undoing the idiocy of the Abbott-Hockey period, and encouraging many -- this writer included -- to think that he would be a solid liberal-conservative one could attack on the ideas, Turnbull turned out to be almost nothing at all.

The wheeler-dealer son of a pub broker, having spent decades tap dancing through courtrooms and stock deals, finally ended up in a room he couldn’t pass through on the way to something else. The buck stopped with him, and he stopped altogether. He was faced with the most difficult of challenges: an insurgent intra-party who would rather lose power than lose a hold on the political apparatus, and he did not have even the beginnings of the skills to take on the party right, tame it, divide it, and scatter it.