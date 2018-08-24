Different fates await whomever of Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison or Julie Bishop emerges victorious today. But all face similar challenges in their own party and on the floor of parliament.

It's now confirmed: the Duttonites managed to secure their 43rd signature this morning with just hours to go, so a Liberal partyroom meeting will proceed at noon where Malcolm Turnbull is expected to step aside. Peter Dutton will likely face Deputy Prime Minister Julie Bishop and Treasurer Scott Morrison in a contest for the Prime Ministership and the reigns of the most bitterly divided major party since the 1950s.

Events will play out very differently depending on the result. A Dutton victory would be a big win for the hard right, News Corp and 2GB. Dutton would be under pressure from them to purge the moderates, but wiser heads will counsel a more Howard-like approach of conciliating them by offering them ministries. Liberal moderates have previously displayed a willingness to lock in behind a conservative leader in the name of unity -- that's what they did with Abbott after 2009, and he rewarded them with government in 2013. However, Ken Wyatt has already signalled that, due to Dutton's 2008 boycott of the Stolen Generations Apology, he would have to consider his position in the party.