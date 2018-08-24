Sky’s struggle to keep up to date with #libspill candidates
It's getting harder and harder to stay on top of #libspill.
How will our future ex-PM pitch himself to the Australian public? This leaked extract of an upcoming profile shines a light on the detention centre enthusiast's softer side.
Dutton delivers mortal wound to Turnbull
Malcolm Turnbull this morning called on his opponents to hit him with their best shot. And Peter Dutton delivered a body blow that means his prime ministership is terminal.
