Could Peter Dutton have won if he had made chapatis on the national broadcaster? Who knows.

Incoming prime minister Scott Morrison had a few leads over Peter Dutton in today's chaotic Liberal spill. Personalities, warring factions and policy differences aside, Morrison has had a few years to cleanse his image of that pesky immigration department.

The PR problem of running Australia's hard-line border protection was highlighted by Dutton this week. After announcing the challenge on Tuesday he said he looked forward to a chance to “smile and maybe show a different side”.