ScoMo is on record saying "the ABC will always be in public hands", but other than that, all bets are off.

The Liberal Party has not been a friend to the ABC in recent years. The government-funded public broadcaster has been publicly criticised and attacked increasingly in 2018, and incoming Prime Minister Scott Morrison's track record on the ABC doesn’t indicate we're likely to see that ease up under his leadership.

One of the most damaging moves the government has made was the unprecedented early announcement of its funding cut for the next triennium -- made in the new Prime Minister's 2017-18 federal budget announced in May, when he was still treasurer. That cut, as Crikey wrote at the time, was a vindictive singling out of the broadcaster to be punished by the government in that budget.