Scott Morrison is Australia's new Prime Minister after defeating Peter Dutton in a leadership ballot in the Liberal partyroom this afternoon.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commenced the meeting by moving a spill, which was only narrowly carried (45-40), illustrating that there was little enthusiasm for change despite the relentless destabilisation of Turnbull by the right-wing forces backing Peter Dutton throughout the week. In the three-way contest that followed, Julie Bishop was knocked out in the first ballot, enabling Morrison to take the backing of her moderate supporters and overwhelm Dutton.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.