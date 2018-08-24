Scott Morrison is Australia's new Prime Minister after Malcolm Turnbull inflicted a final defeat on his right-wing enemies.

Scott Morrison is Australia's new Prime Minister after defeating Peter Dutton in a leadership ballot in the Liberal partyroom this afternoon.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commenced the meeting by moving a spill, which was only narrowly carried (45-40), illustrating that there was little enthusiasm for change despite the relentless destabilisation of Turnbull by the right-wing forces backing Peter Dutton throughout the week. In the three-way contest that followed, Julie Bishop was knocked out in the first ballot, enabling Morrison to take the backing of her moderate supporters and overwhelm Dutton.