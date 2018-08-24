Malcolm Turnbull today bowed out of public life with little evident bitterness, wishing his successor well.

After losing the prime ministership, Malcolm Turnbull has said farewell to public life this afternoon with only passing criticism of his far-right enemies and an optimistic appraisal both of his achievements as prime minister and the nation's future.

Addressing the media, staff and colleagues including Simon Birmingham, Marise Payne, Trent Zimmerman and Paul Fletcher in the Prime Minister's Courtyard, Turnbull declared that he'd achieved far more than he expected as prime minister but had been unable to stop an insurgency both inside Parliament and in the media determined to destroy his leadership. Notably, Turnbull selected his questions at the end of his address and chose Fairfax, ABC and Guardian journalists and only Sky's Kieran Gilbert from the News Corp stable.