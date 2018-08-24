Why is Australian politics broken? Three major historical forces have created chaos in our democracy and an out-of-touch political class doesn't know what to do.

It's now a statement of the obvious that Australia's political system has evolved into dysfunctionality. We used to be one of the world's most successful democracies. Now we're an international laughing stock. We may not have produced a Trump, but we've produced a less personalised versions of the same thing, chaos. So now we're all scrambling to explain why.

I recently published a book, The Mess We're In, trying to explain why democratic politics is so terrible. My main worry while bashing it out last year was that the mess would resolve itself, that my view that it was an unprecedented period created by long-term forces would prove to be wrong because things would sort themselves out.