It’s been an enormous news week. Have you been able to keep up?
- What’s the name of Sam Dastyari’s new Channel Ten show?
- Gary Spence is the state president of which conservative party?
- Why did ABC newsreader Ali Clarke break down on air this week?
- Why did broadcaster Ray Hadley face “controversy” for reading out a text message he had received from an anonymous source?
- Why did Australian school children dress up for school this week?
- What do Scott Morrison and Justin Bieber have in common?
- How many people were touted to be running for the Liberal leadership this week?
- What was the final vote count in the leadership spill between Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison?
- Which former St George Illawarra player died this week?
- Of the 18 charges against Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, how many was he found guilty of?
