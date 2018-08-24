Page 1. If Malcolm Turnbull faced a party room meeting this morning, go to page 2.
If Malcolm Turnbull did not face a party room meeting this morning, go to page 11.
With assassins poised to strike, the prime minstership rests on a knife's edge. Can you resolve the Liberal's leadership turmoil? Come with Crikey on the most depressing adventure of your life.
Three-way battle for the smoking ruins of a government
Different fates await whomever of Peter Dutton, Scott Morrison or Julie Bishop emerges victorious today. But all face similar challenges in their own party and on the floor of parliament.
How our changing world is producing political turmoil in Canberra
Politicians, here, in Europe and the US, adrift from the old value systems, now appear to stand for little but their own aggrandisement.
How a leadership crisis turned into a crisis of democracy
Why is Australian politics broken? Three major historical forces have created chaos in our democracy and an out-of-touch political class doesn't know what to do.
Who do Labor want to win the Liberal leadership?
If Peter Dutton leads the Coalition to the next election, is it a slam dunk? We ask political insiders for the best bets.
