The tale of the toxic and tender relationship between writer Erik Jensen and painter Adam Cullen is at its best when exploring the host-parasite relationship between subject and artist.

Acute Misfortune is a sharply assembled and compelling film which, nonetheless, sometimes struggles a little under the weight of its seriousness. This is particularly true for its soundtrack, full of groaning ululations, and the scenes where we follow our protagonist to a roaring ocean beneath an angry grey sky (because all Australian films about the intersection of masculinity, violence and art must have such a scene). The film is at its best when exploring the host-parasite relationship between subject and artist.

We first meet Erik Jensen (played by Toby Wallace with a clipped intensity) as a precocious and prodigiously gifted 19-year-old journalist, creating vivid, bitchy little stories about strangers on a train station platform for the amusement of his friends. We see him after an interview with a grieving mother, complaining about the trite cliches she gave him as quotes ("We'll get page eight," he huffs at his photographer), before he is sent to interview Archibald winner Adam Cullen (a staggering performance from Daniel Henshall) -- charismatic, verbose and menacing, who paints him as they talk ("You'll be the only fuckin' 19-year-old with a Cullen on your wall").