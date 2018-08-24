Alan Jones has apologised for using the n-word on air yesterday while talking about political moves to block Peter Dutton's bid for the prime ministership.

Alan Jones yields, The NT News goes off, The West Australian changes its mind on Bishop, and other media tidbits of the day.

Alan Jones apologises for racial slur. Alan Jones has apologised for using a racial slur on-air. The 2GB broadcaster, talking about political maneuvers to block Peter Dutton's move on the prime ministership said, "The n***** in the woodpile here, if one can use that expression, and I'm not going to yield to people that tell us that certain words and language are forbidden."