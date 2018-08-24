Alan Jones yields, The NT News goes off, The West Australian changes its mind on Bishop, and other media tidbits of the day.
Alan Jones apologises for racial slur. Alan Jones has apologised for using a racial slur on-air. The 2GB broadcaster, talking about political maneuvers to block Peter Dutton's move on the prime ministership said, "The n***** in the woodpile here, if one can use that expression, and I'm not going to yield to people that tell us that certain words and language are forbidden."
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.