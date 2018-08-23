We now know which candidate key MPs are siding with, but who are our newspaper bosses rooting for?

It's been wall-to-wall coverage of Canberra's latest leadership chaos in the country's newspapers, and each paper has used its editorial space to back a candidate. Kerry Stokes' West Australian wants Prime Minister (as of deadline) Malcolm Turnbull to step aside for Treasurer Scott Morrison. Fairfax's The Sydney Morning Herald argued yesterday that Turnbull should call an early election, echoed by its Melbourne stablemate The Age today. News Corp's The Australian today suggests Turnbull's challenger Peter Dutton has "displayed political cut-through" with a plan to exempt power bills from the GST.

But unanimously, the papers -- like the electorate -- are calling for an end to the chaos.