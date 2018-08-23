Crikey takes a look at the curious case of some au pairs to whom Peter Dutton granted visas against best advice.

In the debris-laden hurricane that federal politics has been in the last few days, it would be easy to miss some of the smaller controversies flaring up within the wider issue of the Liberal leadership. Our most likely next prime minister -- who just survived, by a single vote, a referral to the High Court over the public money his child care centres receive -- has also been facing a lot of questions about some au pairs. In case, in the midst of everything, you missed that story, here's what happened, and where it might end up.

What happened with the au pairs?

In 2015, Peter Dutton, a famously parsimonious immigration minister, granted visas to two unknown French travellers on "public interest grounds". It happened twice, months apart. In both cases, young French travelers where detained by Border Force after revealing they intended to work as au pairs while in the country, despite that being a contravention of the tourist visas on which they were traveling. Both made a phone call while detained, and both were personally granted new visas by Dutton. In the case of the second visa, this was despite departmental advice that the au pair presented a high risk of contravening her visa requirements if she was granted another.