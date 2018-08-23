The Prime Ministership of Malcolm Turnbull is over after Mathias Cormann shifted his support to Peter Dutton. What happens next, however, is not yet clear.

Minister for Communications Mitch Fifield, Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann and Minister for Jobs Michaelia Cash at a press conference to announce their support for Peter Dutton as prime minister at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, August 23, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Malcolm Turnbull's Prime Ministership is effectively over, with Mathias Cormann announcing he had shifted his support to Peter Dutton after realising that the majority of the Liberal partyroom no longer backed Turnbull.

A grim-faced Cormann, flanked by his Senate Deputy Mitch Fifield and fellow West Australian Michaelia Cash, announced this morning his resignation after consulting with colleagues to determine the level of support of the PM among his colleagues overnight.