Malcolm Turnbull has paved the way for a conclusion to the Liberal leadership crisis -- but planted plenty of landmines for Peter Dutton in doing so.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House. Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

Malcolm Turnbull has refused to go quietly, demanding that Peter Dutton and his camp find 43 signatures to instigate a special party room meeting, warning he will leave politics immediately if he is forced out and repeatedly flagging that there may be issues around Peter Dutton's eligibility to even sit in parliament.

At a press conference this afternoon, the Prime Minister indicated that he would call a party room meeting for noon Friday, and would not contest a ballot if his colleagues voted to spill the leadership. The timing, Turnbull said, would allow for a resolution of Dutton's constitutional eligibility issues by the Solicitor-General by tomorrow morning.