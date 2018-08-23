As Malcolm Turnbull's Prime Ministership comes to an end, has he been the victim of the media? Not really.

While we've been here too often before, and this final Turnbull leadership crisis has -- like so many aspects of his Prime Ministership -- played out with uncanny parallels to that of Julia Gillard, at some point on Wednesday we went into a wholly new area of political dysfunction and outright chaos.

The unprecedented scenes of Wednesday night, when right-wing media figures joined a concerted and confected campaign by the Dutton forces to engender a spill right there and then, and again on Thursday when parliament was adjourned -- at the request, allegedly, of Dutton -- would have made tinpot dictatorships blush.