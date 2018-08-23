While we've been here too often before, and this final Turnbull leadership crisis has -- like so many aspects of his Prime Ministership -- played out with uncanny parallels to that of Julia Gillard, at some point on Wednesday we went into a wholly new area of political dysfunction and outright chaos.
The unprecedented scenes of Wednesday night, when right-wing media figures joined a concerted and confected campaign by the Dutton forces to engender a spill right there and then, and again on Thursday when parliament was adjourned -- at the request, allegedly, of Dutton -- would have made tinpot dictatorships blush.
