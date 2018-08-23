As the government lurches into deeper and deeper crisis, Malcolm Turnbull has shut down Parliament.

In one of the most astonishing and farcical political moments of recent decades, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has taken the unprecedented step of adjourning Parliament to head off the chaos around his leadership.

At 11.35 this morning, the government's Leader of the House, Christopher Pyne, rose and moved that the house be adjourned, preventing Question Time later today and the opportunity for the Opposition to test the government's numbers under Turnbull, Dutton, or anyone else -- such as Scott Morrison, mooted as a possible leadership contender if the Prime Minister doesn't stand.