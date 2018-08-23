If Peter Dutton leads the Coalition to the next election, is it a slam dunk? We ask political insiders for the best bets.

In the flurry of reports and speculation Thursday morning, Sky's David Speers read a text from a Labor adviser saying "I'd rather face ScoMo than Dutton". Yep, as far some people in the Labor Party are concerned, the hard-right former cop, barely holding his seat, which he's possibly ineligible to hold, with an incredibly odd scandal hanging over his head, and fresh from the most poisonous ministry in Australian politics, is apparently the tougher opponent.

And now Julie Bishop is throwing her hat into the ring, along with treasurer Scott Morrison. Veteran political marketing strategist Toby Ralph told Crikey that Bishop would be the opponent that would worry Labor most. "If both Bishop and Morrison run they will split the vote, so they need to sort it out between themselves before any potential spill," he said. "Bishop would be a very fresh new look for the party, and would repair the damage faster than anyone. She has far higher popularity than either Morrison or Dutton, but the party room is circumspect about her domestic abilities."