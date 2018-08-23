Big night for political talking-head claptrap.

Nine’s night, thanks to The Block (1.269 million) nationally as it finished third, behind Seven’s 6pm (1.580 million) and 6.30pm News (1.431 million). End of night. Oh, The Bachelor did well for a second Wednesday with 1.077 million.

In regional areas Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 577,000, with Seven News/Today Tonight next with 467,000, followed by Home and Away with 387,000, then Highway Patrol (also Seven), 379,000 and Motorbike Cops (Seven), 369,000. Pay TV was full of the political claptrap from the flock of talking heads -- four of the five top programs on Foxtel last night were talking heads on Sky News, topped by Paul Murray Live with 107,000 people. Meanwhile 7.30 had 930,000.