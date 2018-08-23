The former PM said economic anxiety might lead many Australian to look for a strongman leader -- and that is a challenge for progressives everywhere.

RMIT’s Centre for Innovation was unable to confirm or deny the involvement of a clairvoyant in the scheduling today’s event "Passion, Politics and Power", a one hour discussion with Julia Gillard in Melbourne today.

Rather than laughing mirthlessly for the full 90 minutes of the event, in a feat of gobsmacking self-restraint, Gillard struck a philosophical tone in her analysis of the ongoing Liberal leadership turmoil.