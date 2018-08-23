This is usually the point at which your correspondent reminds himself and us all that we are governed by a Westminster system, that the prime minister is not a president, and that there is nothing untoward about changing a prime minister within the parliament, rather than through an election.
Cabinets of ministers change all the time, after all, and we don't have a new election every time that happens. The prime minister is simply another minister, appointed by the governor-general, and the role is unmentioned in the constitution.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.