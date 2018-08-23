Australian federal parliament has always seemed like an exasperating game, because when it's running smoothly, nothing is decided there. It's only when it all collapses that the system emerges.

This is usually the point at which your correspondent reminds himself and us all that we are governed by a Westminster system, that the prime minister is not a president, and that there is nothing untoward about changing a prime minister within the parliament, rather than through an election.

Cabinets of ministers change all the time, after all, and we don't have a new election every time that happens. The prime minister is simply another minister, appointed by the governor-general, and the role is unmentioned in the constitution.