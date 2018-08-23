The Dutton forces are in a tearing hurry to finish off Malcolm Turnbull. But why the rush?

Hitherto infuriating, inexplicable and ridiculous, the Liberal leadership crisis last night turned sordid, absurd and pathetic as one of the two major institutions of Australian politics fought with itself openly and utterly incompetently. These supposedly professional politicians appear to have zero clue about how to engage in the time-honoured political practice of stabbing each other in the back.

The Dutton forces circulated a petition to force the prime minister to call a Liberal partyroom meeting last night -- a tactic used successfully by the Rudd forces in their final assault on Julia Gillard in 2013. Problem was, the Rudd backers had the numbers. It became clear that the Duttonites did not -- one MP, Jane Prentice, went home last night saying when she'd seen the petition it had just nine signatures. But what they lacked in numbers they tried to make up for in bullshit. They backgrounded media supporters at Sky News that a party room meeting was definitely on, that Turnbull was finished, that Mathias Cormann had resigned, that ministers were bailing out left and right, so to speak.