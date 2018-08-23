Crikey readers take on the achievements of the 29th prime minister of Australia

With all the spills and thrills at Liberal HQ, it was easy to forget that there were other stories on the Crikey homepage yesterday. Readers took some time out from despairing at the state of the modern Westminster system to have a say on some of Turnbull's policy "achievements": the NBN's business disaster, the company tax cut flips, and the ongoing question of Snowy Hydro 2.0.

BeenAround writes: This is the vandalism for which Malcolm Turnbull can never be forgiven. He took what was a truly nation-building project conceived by Labor and by petty and misconceived economic rationalism and ideological spite turned it into a national embarrassment. And that has ensured that Australia, a nation reliant on communications like no other, has to suffer worse than 3rd world communications into the distant future because of the profligate and unwise over expenditure that has created a national problem rather that a national solution. What idiocy.