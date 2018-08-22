Good morning, early birds. "It" will almost certainly be "on" again -- and soon. Plus, Labor struggles to find a candidate to replace Emma Husar. It's the news you need to know, with Natasha Grivas.

SPILL REDUX

The Australian ($) reports Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could face a second leadership challenge, after a slew of resignations were handed to the PM yesterday following Peter Dutton‘s attempt to seize control of the Liberal Party. While The Daily Telegraph reports cabinet ministers Michael Keenan, Steve Ciobo and Greg Hunt also offered to resign, however they have been asked to stay on by the PM.

Supporters of Dutton suggested yesterday there could be a new leadership challenge when parliament returns next month. However, Turnbull supporters believe it could be as early as Thursday. The Courier Mail ($) also reports that Dutton may not be the only contender for a looming leadership challenge, with Treasurer Scott Morrison a potential “consensus candidate”.