The Liberal Party is now entirely unmoored from economic ideology, swamped by the electoral reaction to neoliberalism and its own internal contradictions.

Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

For a leadership crisis supposedly at least partly about ideology and policy issues around energy and climate, the Liberal Party's current implosion is strangely confusing. The Liberal right wants to kill Turnbull's Prime Ministership because he is too moderate. Connie Fierravanti-Wells last night complained that Turnbull had taken the party too far to the left. Fierravanti-Wells -- whose sole contribution to public life has been her insightful examinations of Umbrian tourism -- is a right-wing hardliner from New South Wales. Another extreme right-winger, the IPA's John Roskam, also lamented the party's drift to the left today in the Financial Review.

Except, the right has been pushing Turnbull to go even further left. It was pressure from the right that pushed Turnbull to embrace the most ferociously interventionist program of competition law in Australian history in energy, to the dismay of economists and industry. It is the right that wants to cut immigration -- anathema to liberal economists and big business. Peter Dutton this morning called for a royal commission into energy companies -- an idea that originated with Labor. He wants to exempt power bills from the GST -- the sort of cherrypicking that would (rightly) mortify Peter Costello and John Howard. The right wants Turnbull to abandon his signature company tax cuts. And it was the right, of course, that preferred a big-government, anti-free-market approach to climate action.