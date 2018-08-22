The PM's project was embraced across the political divide, but will it leave a lasting legacy? We go deep on everything you need to know.

Amidst all the noise over the largely-ridiculed National Energy Guarantee (NEG), cuts to Australia’s marine parks, and a questionable grant for the resources-backed Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull can count the Snowy Hydro 2.0 expansion as possibly this government's singular achievement in environmental policy.

Announced in March last year, the plan to add 2GW of pump storage to the 4.1GW Snowy Mountains Scheme was, relatively speaking, embraced by politics left and right. Snowy 2.0 has been seen as something of a pet project for the PM, who bought the Victorian and NSW government shares in March and has a long-held admiration for hydropower.