YEMEN – SO WHAT?
The Saudi Arabian war on Yemen is a humanitarian catastrophe that stands out as one of Barack Obama’s most egregious failures, and one that Donald Trump has been happy to continue. American Conservative has a rightly furious assessment of this ongoing war crime while the Washington Post details the apathy of US supporters for the slaughter. Meantime no one in the US has any idea what US policy actually is.
CLOUDED TITLE
What happens when the financial crisis and shonky financing collide? A long read explains the remarkable recent financial history of a New York house. Why no one likes Apple’s efforts to privatise public space. And in the UK, no one actually counts the deaths of homeless people (and no, I checked, we don’t either).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.