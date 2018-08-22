Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the open revolt against Trump, inside the world of death doulas, and the business of finding a partner on the interwebs.

YEMEN – SO WHAT?

The Saudi Arabian war on Yemen is a humanitarian catastrophe that stands out as one of Barack Obama’s most egregious failures, and one that Donald Trump has been happy to continue. American Conservative has a rightly furious assessment of this ongoing war crime while the Washington Post details the apathy of US supporters for the slaughter. Meantime no one in the US has any idea what US policy actually is.

CLOUDED TITLE

What happens when the financial crisis and shonky financing collide? A long read explains the remarkable recent financial history of a New York house. Why no one likes Apple’s efforts to privatise public space. And in the UK, no one actually counts the deaths of homeless people (and no, I checked, we don’t either).