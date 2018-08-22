After years of pushing back against News Corp, Seven West Media has thrown in the towel and announced plans to deepen commercial ties.

Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner belled the cat yesterday and confirmed that his company has been trying to snuggle up closer to the Murdoch clan’s News Corp. Specifically that Worner's chairman and major shareholder Kerry Stokes, who owns 41% of SWM, has.

Worner said in a briefing on his company’s weak 2017-18 results that Stokes’ media arm has plans to “deepen commercial ties” with News Corp. Worner said News Corp and Seven’s audiences were “far more compatible” and there “may well be development in that regard” but added that it was unlikely this would involve a corporate transaction like a merger.